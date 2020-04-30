Condo rentals vacancies rise, rents fall due to short-term rental market collapse amid COVID-19 pandemic

The GTA's condo rental market has dramatically reversed directions in the course of a single month with a surge in listings since the pandemic hit, real estate watchers say.

And they believe a big drop in Airbnb rentals may be playing a role in this trend.

"We're seeing renters pull out of the market," says John Pasalis, President of Realosophy Realty Inc. And he says while prospective renters are getting scarce, there has been a spike in the numbers of units for rent.

"Especially condominiums which are high-priced rentals right, you know over $2,000 a month for a one bedroom. So those people are kind of pulling back given the economic uncertainty and the impact on their incomes. And on the flip side, we're seeing landlords — who need to pay the mortgages and property taxes — scramble to put their units on the market."

Pasalis says there's been a 25 per cent increase in listings and he thinks that former Airbnb hosts are scrambling to lease out their units.

John Pasalis of Realosophy says there's been a 25 per cent increase in the number of condo rental listings as renters are hesitant to move during the pandemic. (CBC)

He says investors who bought multiple units to list as short-term vacation rentals are now pivoting to leasing longer term after the Airbnb market collapsed due to COVID-19.

And he says a surge in listings has pushed the condo rental inventory from 1.5 Months of Inventory (MOI) at the end of March to nearly 4 MOI at the end of April. All that new competition for renters has meant a 3.5 per cent drop in average rents for the month of April. Pasalis says he doesn't expect things to return to normal quickly and that may mean a soft rental market for some time.

The number of condos leased has dropped dramatically. (submitted)

"If immigration starts to decline which typically happens during a recession, this is also going to weigh on rental demand in the short term," he says. "We might see some condo investors take their chips off the table and sell their units."

Jaco Joubert has studied the effects of Airbnb on condo rental vacancies. He photographed 15 downtown condo towers at night over the course of a year to monitor when the lights were on to determine whether or not they were occupied.

At that time he calculated that 5.6 per cent were vacant. He thinks that may have more than doubled in some buildings to as high as 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of condo listings has spiked by more than 25 per cent. (submitted)

And he says he's noticed rents have declined by a few hundred dollars.

"There are some rentals that are listing for quite a bit lower than it would have maybe a year ago," says Joubert, adding that price expectations are likely moving lower.

Jaco Joubert is a designer, software developer, entrepreneur, and city building enthusiast. He recently used photographs to survey more than 1,000 units in 15 buildings to determine how many were short-term rentals. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

For example, he says he found a studio condominium listed in the downtown area that probably would have gone for around $2,000 for as low as $1,850 a month.

"People are getting more desperate to get somebody. There's quite a few listings in the city overall, and not a lot of people want to move right now."

But the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario (ACTO) says it may be premature to say whether the rental market is expected to slow down in the post-COVID-19 period.

And Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which calculates vacancy rates across the country, has not yet released a report.