Wild week of weather ends with high winds, cold warning across GTA

After a week-long weather roller coaster, high winds will continue Friday evening in the GTA.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday, warning that "strong west to southwest winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h" will start to slowly diminish this evening.

"These winds are strong enough to cause minor tree damage and a few local power outages," said the statement, which was first issued early Friday morning and covers much of southern Ontario.

And just to make things more interesting, there's an extreme cold warning in place and some snow is in the forecast, as well.

Toronto. You confuse me with your weather swings. One second sun- the next, white out blizzard 🌞☃️ —@Sandy_Sidhu

Flurries are expected Friday night, along with blowing snow.

Temperatures will hit a low of –10 C, though the wind will make it feel more like –20. Shortly before 9 a.m., city staff issued an extreme cold warning and advised residents to be especially mindful of vulnerable people.

It’s a cold one today! If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet. Stay indoors where it’s nice & warm. Pets welcome at 55 John St. warming station and at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a> respite sites: <a href="https://t.co/dQhbSN2opW">https://t.co/dQhbSN2opW</a> <a href="https://t.co/bdtz6mmbXg">pic.twitter.com/bdtz6mmbXg</a> —@cityoftoronto

The weekend will also be quite cold, with highs of –3 C and –5 C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.