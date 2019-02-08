Skip to Main Content
Wild week of weather ends with high winds, cold warning across GTA
The city's top health official has issued an extreme cold warning.

Wind gusts could cause minor damage to trees and local outages, federal weather agency says

High winds were expected to taper off sometime later Friday, Environment Canada said. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

After a week-long weather roller coaster, high winds will continue Friday evening in the GTA.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday, warning that "strong west to southwest winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h" will start to slowly diminish this evening.

"These winds are strong enough to cause minor tree damage and a few local power outages," said the statement, which was first issued early Friday morning and covers much of southern Ontario.

And just to make things more interesting, there's an extreme cold warning in place and some snow is in the forecast, as well.

Flurries are expected Friday night, along with blowing snow.

Temperatures will hit a low of –10 C, though the wind will make it feel more like –20. Shortly before 9 a.m., city staff issued an extreme cold warning and advised residents to be especially mindful of vulnerable people. 

The weekend will also be quite cold, with highs of –3 C and –5 C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. 

