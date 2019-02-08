Wild weather week to end with high winds and good chance of snow

After a week-long weather roller coaster, high winds are rolling into the GTA.

And just to make things more interesting, there's a pretty good chance of snow, too.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Friday, warning that "strong southwest winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h" are expected to stick around until Friday afternoon.

"These winds are strong enough to cause minor tree damage and a few local power outages," the statement said.

Most of southern Ontario, including Toronto and surrounding areas, is covered by the advisory.

Some places, such as the Niagara region and Kingston, could see even more powerful gusts of 90 km/h.

The GTA could also get a light dusting of snow throughout the day. A 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected to persist until the late evening hours.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day, hitting a low of –10 C, though the wind will make it feel more like –20.

The weekend will also be cold, with highs of –4 C and –5 C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.