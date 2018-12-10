Why maple syrup from a farm in Tiny Township, Ont. is getting rave reviews

Nothing says Canada like maple syrup.

And some of the best liquid gold in the country is made right here in Ontario. A small craft producer in Tiny Township on Georgian Bay won first place at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and was also best-in-show at the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association earlier this year.

The owner of Windlee Farms, Peter Lorriman, explained Monday on CBC's Ontario Morning that the judges look at several specific qualities when choosing a winning maple syrup, which can be subjective.

"I think we had the three ... clarity, density, and colour were all right. The taste was nice and smooth going down the throat ... and the maple flavour," he told Ontario Morning host Wei Chen.

Lorriman and his wife, Anne, have been producing maple syrup from their own maple bush on their 150-acre farm since 1992.

He said it was their son who got them involved in the Royal Winter Fair three years ago. Last year, Windlee Farms maple syrup placed fourth, but Lorriman said it was very exciting to take home the big win this year.

Lorriman said people often make the mistake of assuming that one maple syrup is just like the next, but he explained maple syrups vary widely in flavour, colour, and texture.

"I compare it to wine. Some people like white wine, some people like a dry wine, a sweet wine," he said.

"Each bush is like a different vineyard."

He said the soil conditions contribute to the taste of the maple syrup.

So what is it about Windlee Farms Maple Syrup that puts it one notch above the rest?

Lorriman makes syrup from tapped sap within 24 hours. He explained the sap needs to be collected when it's fresh because if it's left sitting, it will start fermenting, which leads to an off-taste to your syrup.

'Not just for pancakes'

Windlee Farms also makes an effort to encourage people to use maple syrup on more than just their waffles.

"We use it in cooking a lot, especially maple syrup on salmon or chicken on the barbecue ... We give out four recipes with every bottle we sell to show people it's not just for pancakes."

Lorriman said since winning these recent awards, it's given them some credibility and they've seen an increase in business.

He said one of the nicest rewards, though, is seeing people buy their liquid gold to give to someone else now that the Christmas season has arrived.