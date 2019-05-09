York police to update investigation into fatal after-prom shooting

York police are set to provide an update on their investigation into a fatal shooting at an after-prom party, one day after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for a suspect in the case.

CBC Toronto is livestreaming the news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. from York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora.

On Wednesday, investigators issued an arrest warrant for Jahdea Paterson, 18. Paterson is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the May 3 early morning shooting at a rural residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Rizwaan Wadee, 18, was pronounced dead by paramedics on the second floor of the home, which had been rented on Airbnb. The house was used for a party reportedly attended by hundreds of people, many from various high schools throughout the GTA.

Rizwaan Wadee, 18, was shot to death at a party attended by hundreds of people, many from high schools in the GTA. A funeral for Wadee, who was from Vaughan, was held on Monday. (Submitted)

A funeral for Wadee was held Monday at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto in Scarborough, where friends from Wadee's current and past schools described him as a genuine, kind person who was well-liked in his community.

York police said that Paterson should be considered "armed and dangerous," and cautioned that anyone helping him evade investigators could face criminal consequences.

Police have repeatedly appealed for any witnesses or anyone with potentially useful information to come forward.