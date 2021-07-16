Police investigating suspicious death of 16-year old in Whitchurch-Stouffville

York Regional Police's homicide unit is investigating after a 16-year-old's body was discovered in a ditch in the Whitchurch-Stouffville area this week.

In a news release issued Friday, police said officers received a call around 9 p.m. on July 14 about a body found in the area of Woodbine Avenue at Vivian Road.

Police say the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death has been deemed suspicious and police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Investigators are also asking for anyone who lives in the area and has video surveillance technology to come forward, in case the footage may prove useful to the investigation.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or to email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca.