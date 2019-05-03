Male shot to death at purported post-prom party in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A male was shot to death at a purported post-prom party at a rural residence in York Region on Friday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. at a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville, near Bloomington Road and Ninth Line, according to York Regional Police.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

No further information about the victim or possible suspects was immediately available.

Residents who spoke to CBC Toronto at the scene said that they were parents of teens who had attended a post-prom party at the home on Thursday night. Several said they were still looking for their children this morning.

The residence at 6336 Bloomington Road is listed on Airbnb for $700 per night.

York police are holding the scene for forensic investigators.