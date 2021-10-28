Body of 1 of 2 missing Whitby women found, police say

The body of a Whitby woman allegedly murdered along with her mother has been found nearly 60 kilometres away, police say.

Police say a body was found Sunday evening on The Glen Road in Mariposa Township. A post-mortem exam carried out subsequently confirmed the woman's body to be that of Ava Burton, 58. Her son is accused of murdering both his mother and grandmother.

A second body was also found at the scene, but police say they have not been able to confirm the identity.

"Post-mortem results indicate obvious signs of trauma to both victims," police said in a news release Thursday.

Burton and her mother, Tatilda Noble, 85, were found to be missing in Whitby on Oct. 14 after Durham police were called to check on two people at a home on Scepter Place.

At the time, police said a family member was concerned for the pair's wellbeing. When officers arrived, they found items that were "suspicious in nature."

Durham Regional say the accused was living at home at the time of his arrest. They are asking anyone with information to contact their major crime branch. (Jessica Ng/CBC)

On Saturday, a 30-year-old identified as Burton's son and Noble's grandson was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the pair's disappearance.

Durham Regional Police Sgt. George Tudos told CBC News the accused was living at home at the time of his arrest and had not told police where they could find the two women.

Police believe the pair went missing between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14, and believe the incident to be an isolated one.

Durham police are asking anyone with information to contact their major crime branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).