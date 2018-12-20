Whitby teen facing numerous charges after victim sprayed with bear mace

A Whitby teen faces several charges after police say he sprayed another teen in the face with bear mace earlier this week.

At around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Durham police, the teen victim got off a public transit bus on Dundas Street W. at Brock Street in Whitby following a "verbal altercation" with another male.

The victim walked to a TD Canada Trust branch in an effort to get away from the suspect, police said in a news release.

But he was sprayed in the face with bear spray as he entered the bank, police allege. The suspect fled on foot.

The spray caused some irritation among bank staff and customers, and the bank was closed temporarily so it could be aired out, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police apprehended the suspect nearby and found he was also in possession of a Taser.

An 18-year-old Whitby man has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon.

Administer noxious thing.

Possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

Possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

Possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.