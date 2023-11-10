Whitby, town's workers back at bargaining table after month without garbage pickup

As collective bargaining talks between the Town of Whitby and its employees resume, the union and town remain at odds over work-life balance.

The municipal workers agreed to sit down with a mediator on Friday and Saturday after being on strike for nearly a month — leaving residents to deal with ongoing service disruptions.

"They're striking and causing this inconvenience… and I make a lot less money than they do," Chris McAvoy told CBC Toronto on Thursday from the garbage drop line-up, where he said he'd been waiting for an hour.

Garbage collectors are among the 300 employees who walked off the job on Oct. 14, necessitating townspeople taking their trash to temporary waste transfer stations instead of the curb. Picket lines at those sites limit one car to entering at a time.

Fight is for work-life balance: union

The town's latest offer is a 9.5 per cent pay increase over three years, which is fair, says Rob Radford, president of CUPE Local 53, which represents the employees. He says scheduling is the sticking point.

Currently, workers get their schedules a year in advance, Radford said. They can also veto any proposed shift changes. He says the town wants to be able to rearrange hours with a month's notice, a change he says threatens his members' work-life balance.

Rob Radford is president of CUPE Local 53. (Ethan Lang/CBC)

"Everyone's entitled to know what their schedule is going to be," Radford said. "This allows them to schedule doctor's appointments, [gives] them the ability to coach the local soccer team."

He says rearranging hours with a month's notice would be "making life very precarious."

Town says it needs scheduling 'flexibility'

Demand for municipal services is growing as the population of Whitby increases, said Mayor Elizabeth Roy. She says the town needs more scheduling flexibility to ensure it can fully deliver services to its expanding number of residents.

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy (Submitted by Elizabeth Roy)

Current employees will still have the same level of control over their schedules, said the town's chief administrative officer Matt Gaskell in a statement Wednesday.

"Our latest offer made changes to ensure zero impact to every current employee in their current position," said Gaskell, who is on the town's negotiating team.

The offer would apply, though, if the employee is promoted or changes positions, he said. In that case, he said the employee would also get an extra annual personal day, an increase to shift premiums, and "significant" benefit improvements.

From the Thursday garbage drop picket line, employee Jessica Webb said the town's offer is not good enough. She says she switched jobs five years ago for more dependable hours working for the town.

"I couldn't have a family at my old position," Webb said.

Jessica Webb says she left her old job 5 years ago to work for the town of Whitby. She says the town offered a better work-life balance. But she fears that could now be at stake. (Ethan Lang/CBC)

Webb says she eventually wants to advance beyond her current role, but the latest offer could jeopardize the amount of time she has to spend with her husband and kids.

Union denies any harassment complaints

Two days before negotiations resumed, Matt Gaskell said he'd heard of instances of picketing workers harassing and intimidating drivers at garbage drop-offs, which the union denies.

"While it's our full-time employees' right to strike, bullying, harassment and intimidation are not acceptable," Gaskell said.

He said multiple residents "have reported that they have felt bullied, harassed, and unsafe due to the behaviour of some CUPE picketers."

Radford says things have gotten tense at times on the picket line, but denied any harassment or intimidation.

While garbage collection and other services remain on hold pending an agreement this weekend, some town services are slowly returning, according to the Whitby website. Curbside yard waste collection is underway, and recreational facilities, including rinks, are gradually reopening.