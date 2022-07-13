Man fatally stabbed in Whitby, Ont. home, police say

A man has died after a "domestic-related" stabbing in a Whitby, Ont. home late Wednesday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a home on Regatta Crescent in south Whitby at 3:36 p.m., where a man was found with life-threatening injuries and later sent to a Toronto trauma centre. He died shortly after arriving.

Const. George Tudos says there were other people present at the same residence. One man, who fled the home, is considered a suspect.

He says police don't believe there's a threat to public safety at this time.

"It's an insolated incident," Tudos told CBC News.

Tudos says forensic officers are at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing neighbours and witnesses.

Homicide investigators have been called in, police say, and are searching for the suspect.