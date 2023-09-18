Teen girl arrested after another girl injured in stabbing at Whitby high school, police say

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after a stabbing inside a Whitby high school that left another 14-year-old girl with serious injuries on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.

The stabbing happened shortly after noon at Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School.

According to the Durham Catholic District School Board, the incident prompted a lockdown of the school at 12:15 p.m. The lockdown was lifted about half an hour later.

Durham police spokesperson Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said police looked located the suspect shortly after the school was locked down.

She did not say if the girl has been charged.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Paramedics took her to a Toronto hospital for treatment.

The school board issued a statement Monday saying it had assembled a team to help support those experiencing "heightened emotions."

"Students are encouraged to reach out to a caring adult to arrange support through our social workers," it said.