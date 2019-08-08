Man charged in girlfriend's death more than a year after remains found

A 44-year-old man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend more than a year after her remains were found near a trail east of Toronto.

Police say Jeffrey Weldon of Whitby, Ont., was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Melanie Vachon.

He is also charged with improper or indecent interference with a dead body.

Police say Vachon was reported missing on May 18 of last year and her remains were found near a waterfront trail in Whitby a few weeks later.

Her death was recently deemed a homicide but the cause of death has not been released.

Police say she and Weldon were in a relationship.