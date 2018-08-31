'My family is traumatized': Man whose dog died blames blue-green algae in Lake Ontario

It started out as a great birthday for Dale Sveinbjornson.

The Whitby man had just closed the sale on his family's home and signed the papers for a new one in Alberta. Sveinbjornson decided to take his dog Micca, a 10-year-old Belgian Marinois, for a stroll to the beach at Kiwanis Heydenshore Park. She liked to swim in Lake Ontario and "bite the waves."

To have her die essentially on my birthday is heartbreaking. - Dale Sveinbjornson

But minutes after she exited the water on Thursday, August 23, her whole demeanor changed.

"She was totally healthy and happy and having fun," Sveinbjornson told CBC Toronto. "Then you could just see all of a sudden she started to slow down and hang her head and didn't really want to do anything."

The lethargy continued into the evening until Sveinbjornson decided to bring her to the veterinarian, who gave the dog medication and sent her home for the night.

The beach in Whitby at Kiwanis Heydonshore Park, where Dale Sveinbjornson says his dog first showed symptoms of being ill. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC News)

Early the next morning, the doctor who treated her — Dr. Sasha Black of King Hopkins Pet Hospital — showed up unexpectedly at Sveinbjornson's door. She had grown concerned after conducting research on the potential effects of blue-green algae on dogs.

Micca was re-admitted to the hospital where her condition quickly deteriorated. Her liver and kidneys failed and then her heart stopped.

She died later that day.

"My family is traumatized," said Sveinbjornson. "To have her die essentially on my birthday is heartbreaking."

No water quality advisory

Sveinbjornson is convinced blue-green algae is to blame.

The microscopic, plant-like organisms are actually bacteria that can produce toxins which are harmful to people and animals. Population increases, or blooms, are common in Ontario lakes and rivers in the late summer and early fall, according to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks website.

Black, the veterinarian, said she cannot be sure, but blue-green algae poisoning fits.

"It all points to the water," said Black. "Just going through the chain of events over the past 24 hours prior to me seeing the dog, there is just nothing else I can put my hand on."

Black said the symptoms Micca suffered from — mainly, rapid organ failure — suggest something toxic entered her body.

The Durham health department regularly checks local beaches for bacteria caused by E. coli, but it doesn't test for blue-green algae on a routine basis, a spokesperson for the department said.

The warning sign for E. coli contamination, seen at the beach in Whitby three days after Dale Sweinbjornson says his dog went in the water and became ill. He believes his dog, Micca, may have ingested blue-green algae, something that isn't often tested. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC News)

On the morning Micca went swimming, there were no signs warning people away from the water, Sveinbjornson said.

Water quality advisories were in effect that week for Lakeview Beach East in Oshawa and Paradise Beach in Ajax, two communities surrounding Whitby, but there was no similar warning for Heydenshore Park.

Three days later, though, a warning sign for E. coli contamination was seen on the beach.

Lack of testing an issue

Gabrielle Parent-Doliner is a program manager with Swim Drink Fish Canada, a beach monitoring group. She said most provinces only test for blue-green algae on a case-by-case basis. Public warnings only come after someone from the health department or a member of the public notices a case of blue-green algae and reports it.

"It does need to be observed and reported for there to be an investigation. There isn't an active monitoring of blue-green algae besides what would be done at the public beaches," she said.

Gabrielle Parent-Doliner, a program manager with the water monitoring organization Swim Drink Fish Canada, would like to see more testing for blue-green algae. (Lorenda Reddekopp/CBC News)

Parent-Doliner said the lack of testing is a problem.

"We need to have more regular sampling and oversight of cyanobacteria and the blooms," said Parent-Doliner. "It's becoming more present. We're seeing it in our Great Lakes. We're seeing it in the inland lakes throughout Ontario."

She said dogs are particularly at-risk because of how active they can be in the water.

"They're typically in there drinking the water so they're inhaling, ingesting as well as having physical contact with the water," she said.

As for Sveinbjornson, his family decided against an autopsy. He will cremate the family dog he held so dear.

"She was a big part of our family. She was a big driving spirit in our house," he said.

With files from Lorenda Reddekkop