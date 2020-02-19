Teacher's assistant at Durham Catholic District School Board charged with making child porn

A Whitby man who works at a teacher's assistant for the Durham Catholic District School Board has been arrested and charged with seven child pornography offences.

Toronto police allege that the man, 32, "made, accessed, possessed and made available child sexual abuse material over the Internet." He was expected to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said officers from the child exploitation section carried out a search warrant at an address in the area of Thickson Road and Rossland Road East in Whitby last Wednesday.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography; two counts of accessing child pornography; two counts of making available child pornography; and making child pornography.

Police said the man has worked at the following schools:

Good Shepherd Catholic School, from March 18, 2019 to Feb. 11, 2020.

St. James Catholic School, from Apr. 1, 2016 to Aug. 31, 2016.

Father Fenelon Catholic School, from Sept. 1, 2016 to Aug. 29, 2018.

St. James Catholic School, from Aug. 30, 2018 to March 15, 2019.

Police said the man has also worked as a long-term occasional educational assistant at the following schools:

St. Bernard Catholic School, from Sept. 3, 2013 to Jan. 31, 2014.

St. Andre Catholic School, from Aug. 28, 2014, to Jan. 28, 2015.

St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic School, from Aug. 28, 2104 to Jan. 23, 2015.

St. James Catholic School, from Sept. 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).