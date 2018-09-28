Man, 23, accused of exposing himself to kids in alleged incidents in Whitby

Skip to Main Content
Police say a 23-year-old man is charged following an investigation into two incidents in which a man allegedly exposed himself to children in Whitby.

The Canadian Press ·
Durham police have charged a Whitby man with three counts of exposure to a person under the age of 16. (Twitter)

Durham regional police say a suspect turned himself in on Thursday evening.

The charges stem from an incident on Monday in which a man allegedly exposed himself to two children and another between May and June, where it's alleged the suspect exposed himself to a young boy.

A Whitby man is charged with three counts of exposure to a person under the age of 16.

Police are appealing to witnesses and want to ensure there are no further alleged victims.

