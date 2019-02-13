Whitby man, 25, identified as Scarborough shooting victim

Police have identified the 25-year-old man who was shot to death in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Dean Howlett, from Whitby, Ont., died on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots around 2:50 p.m. at 4110 Lawrence Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in a stairwell with gunshot wounds.

He was found without vital signs and eventually pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police were called to 4100 Lawrence Ave E. shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. (CBC)

Police said a male suspect was seen running away, wearing a black toque, black jacket and a backpack, with black track pants with white striped boots.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who was in the area or has more information.