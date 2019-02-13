Skip to Main Content
Whitby man, 25, identified as Scarborough shooting victim

Police have identified the man who was shot to death in Scarborough on Tuesday as Dean Howlett, 25.

Dean Howlett was killed on Tuesday afternoon at an address on Lawrence Avenue East

Dean Howlett, 25, was found in a stairwell with gunshot wounds on Tuesday afternoon. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have identified the 25-year-old man who was shot to death in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Dean Howlett, from Whitby, Ont., died on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots around 2:50 p.m. at 4110 Lawrence Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in a stairwell with gunshot wounds.

He was found without vital signs and eventually pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police were called to 4100 Lawrence Ave E. shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. (CBC)

Police said a male suspect was seen running away, wearing a black toque, black jacket and a backpack, with black track pants with white striped boots. 

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who was in the area or has more information.

