Whitby man, 25, identified as Scarborough shooting victim
Police have identified the man who was shot to death in Scarborough on Tuesday as Dean Howlett, 25.
Dean Howlett was killed on Tuesday afternoon at an address on Lawrence Avenue East
Police have identified the 25-year-old man who was shot to death in Scarborough on Tuesday.
Dean Howlett, from Whitby, Ont., died on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots around 2:50 p.m. at 4110 Lawrence Avenue East.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in a stairwell with gunshot wounds.
He was found without vital signs and eventually pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Police said a male suspect was seen running away, wearing a black toque, black jacket and a backpack, with black track pants with white striped boots.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who was in the area or has more information.