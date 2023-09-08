Durham Region paid $5M more for a homeless shelter site than a developer did. Residents have questions

A decision by Durham Region to convert an empty long-term care home into an emergency homeless shelter is prompting criticism after the municipality paid a developer millions more for the property than he paid for it months earlier.

A group of residents and a regional councillor say they're concerned about the use of taxpayer dollars after the region acquired the former Sunnycrest Nursing Home this past August at a price tag of $13.7 million from a company that paid just $8 million for it.

The region is defending the move, saying it will rapidly address a recent rise in homelessness and will save money over the long term.

The nursing home closed in April 2022 and was purchased by Toronto-based hospitality and development company Sunray Group, whose CEO is Rattan Gupta, property records show. That deal closed this past January.The region then paid the company $5.7 million more to acquire it in August of this year. Sunray Group did not respond to CBC News's request for comment.

"I think the region got taken for a ride," said Pratik Sagar, who lives next to the site with his family.

"There's nothing out here that has happened in the locality that could have magically increased the price so much."

Oshawa resident Denise Boudreau said the deal shows a lack of financial responsibility.

"Communities are very concerned with how the costs are going to be pushed back on to the taxpayer and yet taxpayers don't have a say in how this money is being spent and the long-term costs," Boudreau said.

Pratik Sagar, far right, and Denise Boudreau, middle, are among the residents critical of the region's current plan to turn the former Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Whitby into a low-barrier homeless shelter. (Ryan Patrick Jones/CBC News)

Cost is just one of many concerns residents like Sagar and Boudreau have raised in the three months since the region announced plans to turn the building into a 45-bed shelter with wraparound supports.

They also say the region didn't adequately consult the public on the plan to locate the shelter in a residential area and worry it could disrupt the safety of the community, particularly given that the facility will operate as a "low-barrier" shelter.

According to the region, low-barrier shelters aim to remove systemic barriers —which can include having to produce identification, for example — to be more accessible to people with disabilities, seniors, those with pets, people from the 2SLGBTQI+ community, and those experiencing mental health and addiction challenges.

"With a low barrier shelter, there are no caps on the kind of people who would be let into the shelter," Sagar said.

"I'm deeply concerned about the safety and the security of our children."

Homelessness on the rise in Durham

Homelessness has increased in both Whitby and across Durham region in recent years, according to region staff. The most recent data from September shows at least 373 people in Durham were experiencing homelessness in the region, 225 of whom had experienced homelessness for six months or longer. That's up from 152 people who were considered chronically homeless in February 2022

Members of Durham's regional council voted behind closed doors at a meeting on June 14 to authorize the purchase of the Sunnycrest building to address that need.

The decision to purchase the property came after the region was unable to successfully negotiate a lease with the property owner, according to a confidential report from the meeting that was released publicly in September.

The vote authorized regional staff to spend up to $13 million on the property, plus an additional $800,000 for "equipment, furnishings, and fixtures," according to the report.

Whitby regional Coun. Steve Yamada has criticized Durham Region's decision to pay $13.7 million to acquire the Sunnycrest Nursing Home building. (Ryan Patrick Jones/CBC News)

Those dollar amounts were based on a third-party appraisal of the property that estimated the 0.9 hectare and site had a fair market value ranging between $9.3 million to $13 million.

The appraisal hasn't been released publicly.

Whitby regional Coun. Steve Yamada, the only regional councillor who voted against the purchase, said he believes the region struck a bad deal.

"I don't see how in about six months this goes up in price by about 70 per cent," Yamada said.

"Taxpayers have questions and I've always believed that public dollars deserve public answers."

Buying existing facility more cost-effective, region says

But Ramesh Jagannathan, Durham's acting director of works, said purchasing an existing facility and renovating it is far more cost effective than building one from scratch.

"The good value proposition in this building was it allowed us to use it as a turnkey solution with a short lead time to actually convert it into some shelters for 2023, which was not practically possible if we had started with the vacant land," Jagannathan said.

The region says the building is ideal for a shelter because it includes 85 residential rooms with showers and washroom facilities as well as several common rooms and private outdoor space. It's also located on a major transit corridor and is already zoned to fit the intended use.

The region plans to spend $4.8 million to conduct "initial remedial work" on the first floor, which includes the removal of mold and asbestos, with the goal of housing 45 people there by the end of the year.

Future use of the rest of the building will be determined through a public consultation process, according to regional staff, but could include affordable housing, supportive housing, or a community legal clinic, among other options.

A draft agreement between the region and the city says, among other things, that a three-metre privacy fence will be built to separate the shelter from neighbouring properties, and there will be on-site 24/7 security. A community liaison committee will give residents a say in the operation of the shelter.

Whitby councillors agreed at a special meeting on Oct. 30 to integrate feedback from the community into the draft agreement, which will be amended and require approval by both the Whitby and Durham region councils.