Whitby reaches tentative deal with municipal workers after months-long strike

The Town of Whitby has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing municipal workers after nearly a month-long strike that left residents without curbside garbage pickup.

In a statement issued Sunday, Whitby said the town and CUPE Local 53 will vote for ratification this week.

"The three-year agreement is fair and balances the needs of CUPE Local 53 workers and Whitby residents," the statement reads.

"As a next step, both parties will vote to ratify the tentative agreement. Until that time, the details remain confidential."

Garbage collectors were among the 300 full-time municipal employees who walked off the job on Oct. 14. As a result of the strike, residents were forced to take their trash to temporary waste transfer stations instead of the curb.

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy said she is "very pleased" that the town and local union have reached a tentative deal.

"I understand that this labour disruption caused significant inconvenience to our residents, and I truly appreciate everyone's patience," Roy said in a statement Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all Town of Whitby staff back on the job and providing the high level of service that our municipality is known for."