1 dead, 2 injured in Whitby crash

A man is dead and two other people are injured after a crash in Whitby on Monday afternoon, Durham police say.

The fatal collision involving two vehicles happened on Lake Ridge Road between Columbus Road West and Winchester Road.

Police said a male driver died. A female passenger in his vehicle has been airlifted to a trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to a trauma centre. He suffered serious injuries.

Lake Ridge Road is closed between Columbus and Winchester Road as officers investigate.