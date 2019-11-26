Person dies after 2 vehicles collide in Whitby

A person is dead after two vehicles collided in Whitby on Monday night, Durham police say.

The crashed happened at Cochrane Street and Dundas Street West.

Police closed the intersection to allow officers from the Durham police traffic services branch to investigate the collision.

Initially, police said a person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but minutes later, they said there was "one deceased party."

There's no word yet on the victim's gender or age.

No other details were available.