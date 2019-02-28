Skip to Main Content
Where's Chico? Dog allegedly stolen from Yonge and Eglinton area

Where's Chico? Dog allegedly stolen from Yonge and Eglinton area

Toronto Police want the public's help finding Chico, a dog that was allegedly stolen on Sunday.

Police want help finding Chico, a black Pug-Chihuahua mix

CBC News ·
Chico was tied to a fence unattended for "less than a minute" on Sunday when he was allegedly stolen, police say. (Toronto Police/Twitter)

Have you seen Chico the dog?

The black Pug-Chihuahua mix was allegedly stolen — and Toronto police want help finding him.

Chico, who is about seven or eight years old, was tied to a fence near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue on Sunday when he disappeared. His owner left him unattended for "less than a minute," police say, but when the owner returned Chico was gone.

Anyone with information that could help track Chico down is asked to contact police.

As Toronto learned recently, stolen dog stories can have happy endings. In January, social media users helped track down Prince, a Pomeranian-Chihuahu mix who was allegedly taken while tied up downtown.

Anyone with information about Chico can call 416-808-5300 or contact Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us