'When I race, I really want to inspire': Toronto race car driver steers past obstacles

A semi-professional race car driver hopes that by pursuing his dreams, he'll inspire others to do the same.

Toka Murphy, 23, grew up in Toronto Community Housing and has worked day jobs since he was a teenager to pay his own way in a sport that can cost upwards of $20,000 a season.

"When I race, I really want to inspire my friends and my community around me," said Murphy.

"If I show I'm still pushing through this adversity … that shows to them that, 'Hey, Toka's able to push through the adversity, keep going through it, why don't I keep doing what I have to do?'"

Ultimately Murphy said he hopes to gain sponsors and pursue racing full-time.

