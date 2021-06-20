Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Video

'When I race, I really want to inspire': Toronto race car driver steers past obstacles

Semi-professional race car driver Toka Murphy grew up in Toronto community housing, and still lives in the city. He self-funds his racing career and hopes to soon turn pro.

Toka Murphy hopes to hit the pro racing circuit soon

CBC News ·

Toronto race car driver aims to inspire

CBC News Toronto

57 minutes ago
2:31
Toronto's Toka Murphy, 23, has worked day jobs since he was a teenager to fund his semi-professional career as a race car driver. He hopes his journey motivates others to pursue their dreams. 2:31

A semi-professional race car driver hopes that by pursuing his dreams, he'll inspire others to do the same. 

Toka Murphy, 23, grew up in Toronto Community Housing and has worked day jobs since he was a teenager to pay his own way in a sport that can cost upwards of $20,000 a season. 

"When I race, I really want to inspire my friends and my community around me," said Murphy. 

"If I show I'm still pushing through this adversity … that shows to them that, 'Hey, Toka's able to push through the adversity, keep going through it, why don't I keep doing what I have to do?'"

Ultimately Murphy said he hopes to gain sponsors and pursue racing full-time. 

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

(CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now