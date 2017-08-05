What's open and closed on Toronto's August long weekend

It's another summer long weekend, and another set of closures to be aware of when planning your Civic Holiday festivities.

Here's your guide to what's open and closed throughout the city.

Open:

Attractions

Aga Khan Museum

Art Gallery of Ontario

Canada's Wonderland

Casa Loma

CN Tower

Hockey Hall of Fame

Movie theatres

Ontario Place

Ontario Science Centre

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Royal Ontario Museum

Stack Market

The Fort York National Historic Site

Toronto Zoo

Food and Alcohol

Select grocery stores will be open. Call ahead for your local store hours.

Select Beer Store locations will be open.

Select LCBO stores will be open, call your local store for hours or check store hours online.

Malls

Bramalea City Centre (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Dufferin Mall (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Erin Mills Town Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Fairview Mall (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Hillcrest Mall (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Promenade (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Scarborough Town Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Sherway Gardens (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Square One (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Toronto Premium Outlets (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Upper Canada Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Vaughan Mills Mall (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Yorkdale Shopping Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Services

City-run facilities like outdoor pools, splash pads, and golf courses will be open.

Garbage collection curbside pickup is not provided on any Monday, but other solid waste collection will be affected.

Closed

Government buildings.

Public libraries.

Banks.

Post offices.

Toronto Public Library branches.

Transit and traffic

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule. GO Transit will operate on weekend hours.

Give yourself some extra time to get around downtown on Saturday as the Toronto Caribbean Carnival will close a portion of Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Colborne Lodge Drive to Bathurst Street, from 2 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.