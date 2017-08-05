What's open and closed on Toronto's August long weekend
It's another summer long weekend, and there's another set of closures to be aware of when planning your Civic Holiday festivities. Here's what's open and closed throughout the city.
The Toronto Caribbean Carnival will close a section of Lake Shore Blvd West on Saturday into Sunday
Here's your guide to what's open and closed throughout the city.
Open:
Attractions
- Aga Khan Museum
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Canada's Wonderland
- Casa Loma
- CN Tower
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Movie theatres
- Ontario Place
- Ontario Science Centre
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Stack Market
- The Fort York National Historic Site
- Toronto Zoo
Food and Alcohol
- Select grocery stores will be open. Call ahead for your local store hours.
- Select Beer Store locations will be open.
- Select LCBO stores will be open, call your local store for hours or check store hours online.
Malls
- Bramalea City Centre (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Dufferin Mall (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Erin Mills Town Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Fairview Mall (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Hillcrest Mall (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Promenade (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Scarborough Town Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Sherway Gardens (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Square One (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Toronto Premium Outlets (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Upper Canada Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Vaughan Mills Mall (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Services
- City-run facilities like outdoor pools, splash pads, and golf courses will be open.
- Garbage collection curbside pickup is not provided on any Monday, but other solid waste collection will be affected.
Closed
- Government buildings.
- Banks.
- Post offices.
- Toronto Public Library branches.
Transit and traffic
The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule. GO Transit will operate on weekend hours.
Give yourself some extra time to get around downtown on Saturday as the Toronto Caribbean Carnival will close a portion of Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Colborne Lodge Drive to Bathurst Street, from 2 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.