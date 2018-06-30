What's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day, the holiday Monday

The sun is forecast to be shining for Canada Day weekend and there will be plenty of chances to take advantage of the hot weather.

But on Sunday and Monday, many businesses will be closed.

Here's more on what's open and what's closed on Canada Day and the holiday Monday in Toronto:

Services

Government services, including banks, libraries, government offices and post offices, will be closed on Monday. Toronto Public Libraries will be closed on both Sunday and Monday.

Pools and recreation

City of Toronto parks, outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, splash pads and swimming beaches will be open on Sunday for Canada Day.

All swimming beaches on Toronto Island Park are open and lifeguards are on duty from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Indoor pools and community centres will be closed.

The City of Toronto pools are expected to be a popular place to cool off in the midst of a heat wave this weekend. (Emilop Avalos/Radio Canada)

Grocery stores

Here are some grocery stores that will be open this weekend and their hours:

Loblaws: 10 Lower Jarvis, open Sunday (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.), closed Monday.

Loblaws: 3501 Yonge St., open Sunday (7a.m. to 11 p.m), closed Monday.

Whole Foods 87 Avenue Rd.: open Sunday (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.), open Monday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

All Toronto's Rabba stores open 24 hours.

Bloor Street Market in the Manulife Centre: open Sunday (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.), open Monday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Metro at 444 Yonge St.: open 24 hours.

The Kitchen Table locations are open both Sunday and Monday at various opening times:

10 Queens Quay West (6 a.m. to 12 a.m.)

389 Spadina Rd. (7 a.m. to 12 a.m.)

595 Bay St. (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

705 King St. West (7 a.m. to 2 a.m.)

Here are the hours of liquor stores:

LCBO: regular hours on Sunday, closed on Monday.

Beer Store: open on Sunday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), closed on Monday.

The Wine Rack: open on Sunday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), closed on Monday.

Transit

TTC service will operate on a Sunday service schedule on July 1 and holiday service on July 2.

GO Transit will operate on a regular schedule on July 1 and a Saturday schedule on July 2.

Shopping Malls

Eaton Centre: open on Sunday and Monday (11 a.m. to 7p.m.).

Yorkville Shopping Centre: open on Sunday (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.), Monday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Square One Shopping Centre: open on Sunday (11 a.m. - 7p.m.).

Promenade Mall: open on Sunday (12 to 5 p.m.), open on Monday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Hillcrest Mall: open on Sunday and Monday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Pacific Mall: regular hours on Sunday and Monday.

Scarborough Town Centre: open on Sunday (11 a.m. - 7 p.m.), closed on Monday.

Dufferin Mall: open on Sunday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), closed on Monday.

Yorkdale Mall: open on Sunday (11 a.m. - 7p.m.), closed on Monday.

Sherway Gardens: open on Sunday (11 a.m. - 6p.m), closed on Monday.

CF Fairview Mall: open on Sunday (11 a.m. - 6p.m), closed on Monday.

Bayview Village: open on Sunday (12 p.m. - 5p.m.), closed on Monday.

Shoppers take a seat as crowds visit Toronto's Eaton Centre . (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Tourist attractions