What you need to know about COVID-19 in Toronto on March 22, 2020

Ontario's ministry of health announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 377.

It also announced another death at a hospital in Barrie.

Officials say the fatal case was related to the first COVID-19-related death in the province.

Three people have now died in cases related to the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

As officials continue to track the numbers of confirmed cases in the province, the outbreak is continuing to affect the economy.

On Saturday, the Ontario Real Estate Association called on all realtors to stop holding open houses during the province's battle with COVID-19.

The association is asking realtors to encourage their clients to organize virtual tours instead.

It says modern realtors have access to video teleconferencing and digital signings to go through the home-selling process, which could help curb the spread of the virus.