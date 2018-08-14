What you need to know about Ontario's cannabis plans

Ontario says it will sell recreational cannabis through an online retail channel when it is legalized this fall, with plans to have pot in private retail stores early next year.

Here are the highlights of the announcement:

After cannabis legalization on Oct. 17, the Ontario government says it will create an online platform and a private retail model for cannabis by April 1, 2019.

Consumers who are 19 or older will be able to purchase cannabis on an online platform provided by the Ontario Cannabis Store.

The OCS online channel will include a verification system for home delivery of cannabis products.

Online purchase will be limited to 30 grams to comply with the federal government's possession limit.

The OCS website will provide a selection of dried cannabis, cannabis oil-based products, cannabis seeds and accessories.

Private retailers will have to follow a series of provincial rules, such as only selling cannabis to those 19 or older.

There is a maximum fine of $250,000 and/or up to two years in prison for first convictions for those who sell or distribute cannabis illegally, or those who allow their property to be used to sell or distribute illegal cannabis.

As of July 1, 2018, Ontario will have tougher drug-impaired driving laws, including a "zero tolerance" for young and novice drivers, as well as commercial drivers. (Shutterstock)

There is a maximum fine of $1 million for corporations that sell or distribute cannabis illegally or allow their property to be used to sell or distribute illegal cannabis.

