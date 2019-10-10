What's open, what's closed in Toronto this Thanksgiving

It's Sunday night on Thanksgiving weekend. You're out of cranberry sauce and the relatives are on their way.

But if they're taking the Gardiner, you're in luck. They'll probably be late enough to give you the time you need to prepare.

The Gardiner Expressway will be shut down over the Thanksgiving long weekend for maintenance and construction. It will be closed from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.

Most public services in Toronto will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many attractions and malls will be open. Here's a list of what's open and closed this Thanksgiving Monday:

What's closed

What's open

Many retail centres and tourist areas will be open on Thanksgiving Monday, including the Distillery District, Yorkville and Queen's Quay West.

Malls:

Attractions

Transit:

The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule on Monday.

GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day.