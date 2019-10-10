What's open, what's closed in Toronto this Thanksgiving
Gardiner Expressway shut down for maintenance, construction over Thanksgiving long weekend
It's Sunday night on Thanksgiving weekend. You're out of cranberry sauce and the relatives are on their way.
But if they're taking the Gardiner, you're in luck. They'll probably be late enough to give you the time you need to prepare.
The Gardiner Expressway will be shut down over the Thanksgiving long weekend for maintenance and construction. It will be closed from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.
Most public services in Toronto will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many attractions and malls will be open. Here's a list of what's open and closed this Thanksgiving Monday:
What's closed
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices
- Banks
- Most major grocery stores
- Libraries
- LCBO locations and select Beer Stores
- Canada's Wonderland
- Yorkdale (Cineplex and some restaurants will be open)
- Scarborough Town Centre
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Fairview Mall
- Dufferin Mall
- Bayview Village Shops
What's open
Many retail centres and tourist areas will be open on Thanksgiving Monday, including the Distillery District, Yorkville and Queen's Quay West.
Malls:
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Promenade: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hillcrest Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions
- CN Tower: Open
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ontario Science Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Aga Khan Museum: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bata Shoe Museum: Open
- Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Transit:
The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule on Monday.
GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day.