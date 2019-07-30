Your guide to what's open and closed in Toronto on holiday Monday
Are you wondering what's open and closed on today's Civic Holiday? Here's a roundup of of what you can expect in Toronto on this holiday Monday.
LCBO, banks closed, some Beer Stores, grocery stores will be open
Are you wondering what's open and closed on today's Civic Holiday? We've got you covered.
Here's a roundup of what you can expect in Toronto on this holiday Monday.
Open:
Attractions
- Aga Khan Museum
- CN Tower
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
- Toronto Zoo
- Toronto beaches and most pools and splash pads
- Toronto Islands are open to the public
Food and Alcohol
- Some Beer Store locations will operate on holiday hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Some grocery stores will open with reduced hours
Malls
- Bramalea City Centre (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Dufferin Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Erin Mills Town Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Fairview Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Promenade Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Scarborough Town Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Sherway Gardens (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Shops at Don Mills (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Square One (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Vaughan Mills Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Closed
- All LCBO stores
- Banks
- Government buildings
- Toronto Public Libraries
- St. Lawrence Market
Transit and road closures
TTC routes will operate on a Sunday schedule starting at 6 a.m. GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Road closures for ActiveTO will remain in place until 11 p.m. on Monday. Residents will only be able to access the following roadways by bike or as pedestrians. Nearby parking is limited:
- Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road.
- Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie to just south of Woodbine Avenue (Kew Beach Avenue).
- Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.