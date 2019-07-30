Your guide to what's open and closed in Toronto on holiday Monday

Are you wondering what's open and closed on today's Civic Holiday? We've got you covered.

Here's a roundup of what you can expect in Toronto on this holiday Monday.

Open:

Attractions

Aga Khan Museum

CN Tower

Hockey Hall of Fame

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Toronto Zoo

Toronto beaches and most pools and splash pads

Toronto Islands are open to the public

Food and Alcohol

Some Beer Store locations will operate on holiday hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Some grocery stores will open with reduced hours

Malls

Bramalea City Centre (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Dufferin Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Erin Mills Town Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Fairview Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Promenade Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Scarborough Town Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Sherway Gardens (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Shops at Don Mills (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Square One (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Vaughan Mills Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Yorkdale Shopping Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Closed

All LCBO stores

Banks

Government buildings

Toronto Public Libraries

St. Lawrence Market

Transit and road closures

TTC routes will operate on a Sunday schedule starting at 6 a.m. GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Road closures for ActiveTO will remain in place until 11 p.m. on Monday. Residents will only be able to access the following roadways by bike or as pedestrians. Nearby parking is limited: