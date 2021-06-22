What's it like entering the workforce during a pandemic? These grads are about to find out
Ismaila Alfa spoke with Anushka Sokhi and Daria Mancino — part of the University of Toronto’s 2021 and 2020 classes, respectively — about graduating during a pandemic.
Metro Morning spoke to 2 grads as part of a series on how COVID-19 has changed people — and what comes next
Normally right about now, you'd see university campuses teeming with young adults in gowns, celebrating a major milestone in their lives.
But this year — like last year — that's all on video. And once that video ends, and the degrees arrive in the mail, grads will be joining the working world at a time of high unemployment and a lot of uncertainty for the future.
CBC Radio's Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa spoke with Anushka Sokhi and Daria Mancino — part of the University of Toronto's 2021 and 2020 classes, respectively — about graduating during a pandemic.
This is the third instalment of a Metro Morning series exploring how the pandemic has changed people — and what comes next.
With files from Brendan Ross and Ismaila Alfa
