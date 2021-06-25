Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Video

How the pandemic helped us view Toronto's green spaces in a different light

Lubna Rehman and Riffat Fatima, community champion volunteers for E.T. Seton Park, met with Metro Morning's Ismaila Alfa to share their love of their local ravine.

Metro Morning spoke to 2 community champions on how COVID-19 has changed people — and what comes next

Laura Pedersen · CBC News ·

What Comes Next: Seeing Toronto’s green spaces in a different light

CBC News Toronto

2 hours ago
2:02
When the pandemic closed most man-made spaces in Toronto, many of us ended up rediscovering the city’s natural beauty. In Part 4 of a Metro Morning series exploring how the pandemic has changed people and what comes next, Ismaila Alfa spoke with two women about getting outside. 2:02

When the pandemic closed most indoor spaces in Toronto, many of us ended up rediscovering the city's natural beauty.

Lubna Rehman and Riffat Fatima developed a new relationship with their local ravine near Thorncliffe Park during the months-long lockdowns. 

The pair, who are now volunteering as community champions for E.T. Seton Park, met with CBC Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa in the ravine to share their love of the natural space.

This is the fourth instalment of a Metro Morning series exploring how the pandemic has changed people — and what comes next.

With files from Brendan Ross and Ismaila Alfa

