She felt lonely during the pandemic, so she created her own online community
Laura Sniderman founded 'Kinnd' to help build meaningful friendships
For many people, one of the big casualties of the pandemic was the ability to spend quality time with friends.
And for anyone who was already experiencing isolation and loneliness, the last 15 months of lockdowns have not been kind.
After facing the worsening effects of loneliness herself, Laura Sniderman created an online community called 'Kinnd' to help create meaningful friendships designed to last beyond the pandemic.
CBC Radio's Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa met with Sniderman at High Park to see firsthand how this group has already created some lasting connections.
This is the fifth and final instalment of a Metro Morning series exploring how the pandemic has changed people — and what comes next.
With files from Brendan Ross and Ismaila Alfa
