Man fatally shot outside Etobicoke plaza, police say

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Etobicoke plaza early Tuesday, police say.

Police were called just after midnight to Westown Plaza, in the area of Dixon Road and Islington Avenue, for reports of gunfire.

They arrived to find the victim on the ground, unconscious, in the parking lot.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No further information about the victim was immediately available later Tuesday.

Police tell me the man was shot outside this restaurant and banquet hall at the Westown Plaza near Islington and Dixon. They did CPR but the man died here at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

While police were at the plaza overnight, another person was shot outside of an apartment building several blocks north of the scene. That person has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It is not clear if the two shootings were connected.