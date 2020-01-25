Fire in northwest Toronto sends 3 to hospital

Three people were injured in an early morning fire in northwest Toronto on Saturday, paramedics say.

The fire broke out in the basement of a building on Weston Road north of Eglinton Avenue West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m.

Toronto paramedics took a woman in her 30s in life-threatening condition and a man in his 50s with burns in serious condition to hospital, Evert Steenge, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said on Saturday.

A third person was transported with minor injuries.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible, according to Capt. David Eckerman of Toronto Fire Services. Firefighters found the woman on a stairway and brought her to paramedics.

The man, who suffered burns to his back, went to a nearby bar for help before he was transported.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was second alarm, by 3:45 a.m. About 36 firefighters and at least nine trucks responded to the blaze.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating. The cause of the fire is not yet known.