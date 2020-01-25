Fire in northwest Toronto sends 3 to hospital
Injured included woman in her 30s in life-threatening condition, man in his 50s in serious condition
Three people were injured in an early morning fire in northwest Toronto on Saturday, paramedics say.
The fire broke out in the basement of a building on Weston Road north of Eglinton Avenue West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m.
Toronto paramedics took a woman in her 30s in life-threatening condition and a man in his 50s with burns in serious condition to hospital, Evert Steenge, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said on Saturday.
A third person was transported with minor injuries.
When firefighters arrived, flames were visible, according to Capt. David Eckerman of Toronto Fire Services. Firefighters found the woman on a stairway and brought her to paramedics.
The man, who suffered burns to his back, went to a nearby bar for help before he was transported.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was second alarm, by 3:45 a.m. About 36 firefighters and at least nine trucks responded to the blaze.
Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating. The cause of the fire is not yet known.