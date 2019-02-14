WestJet flight slides off Pearson taxiway, gets stuck in snow for 2 hours

A WestJet flight from Calgary to Toronto slid off a taxiway at Pearson airport late Wednesday, leaving passengers stranded for several hours before the plane was towed to safety.

"After landing at Toronto Pearson, upon turning off the runway onto the taxiway, one of our 737-700 aircraft became stuck in snow," the airline said in a tweet.

Six crew members and 123 passengers were aboard at the time. The flight in question used the designation WS670.

Emergency services arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. and remained there for the duration of the incident.

Passengers spent about two hours waiting for the plane to be dug out of the snow and towed to a gate.

No injuries were reported, the airline said.

Officials at Pearson said earlier Wednesday that the airport was still dealing with the "residual effects" of a winter storm that dumped snow, freezing rain and rain onto the GTA before temperatures plummeted.