Toronto police identify victim of shooting in city's west end

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was found shot in a townhouse unit in Toronto's west end. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

Police have identified the victim of Sunday's shooting in the city's west end as Jamar Hall, 29, of Toronto.

Toronto police responded to a shooting at around 7:45 p.m. near Humber Boulevard. and Alliance Avenue.

Police say Hall was shot in a townhouse unit.

Paramedics attempted to save Hall but he died at the scene.

Police say two suspects were seen fleeing the area.

Investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area or has dashcam or video surveillance.

