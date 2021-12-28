Toronto police identify victim of shooting in city's west end

Police have identified the victim of Sunday's shooting in the city's west end as Jamar Hall, 29, of Toronto.

Toronto police responded to a shooting at around 7:45 p.m. near Humber Boulevard. and Alliance Avenue.

Police say Hall was shot in a townhouse unit.

Paramedics attempted to save Hall but he died at the scene.

Police say two suspects were seen fleeing the area.

Investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area or has dashcam or video surveillance.