Police ID 23-year-old man fatally shot in west-end Toronto

Toronto police have identified Nakhari Negus Henry-Robinson, 23, as the man who was fatally shot in Toronto's west end on Thursday evening.



Henry-Robinson, of Toronto, is the 42nd victim of homicide in the city this year, according to a police news release issued Saturday.



Police responded to a shooting call in the Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West area around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.



Police say Henry-Robinson went into a restaurant and asked for help after being shot. When officers arrived they found him and a 51-year-old woman, who was suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to hospital, where Henry-Robinson was pronounced dead.





On Thursday, Duty Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik said the man now identified as Henry-Robinson was shot in the abdomen while the woman, who has not been identified by police, was shot in the leg.



At the time, Police were looking for one suspect who fled on foot. A firearm was also recovered. No information about an arrest was shared Saturday.