Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in west-end home

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead at a west-end home Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home at 57 Shanly Street, near Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road, around 7:30 p.m. for "unknown trouble," Det. Jason Shankaran told CBC Toronto.

A male, aged 43, was found in an upstairs apartment in the house, he said. The victim was suffering from obvious signs of trauma, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other, Shankaran said. He did not provide further details.