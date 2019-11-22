Cube van smashes into over a dozen vehicles in west end crash

Toronto police are investigating after getting a flurry of 911 calls Friday about a driver in a cube van slamming into parked vehicles in the city's west end.

It happened in the area of Dupont Street and Perth Avenue, just before noon.

Multiple people called 911 about a cube van driving down the street hitting parked cars, police say.

Up to 15 vehicles were reported to be damaged, and some quite seriously.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was a man in his 30s. Police say he is now in custody and will be tested by a breath technician.