Province starts demolition of heritage buildings in West Don Lands despite community backlash

The provincial government started to tear down heritage buildings on the West Don Lands downtown on Monday after community members demanded the demolition plans be halted to preserve the structures.

The Dominion Wheel and Foundries Company site, at 153 to 185 Eastern Ave., is a provincially owned property now subject to a Ontario ministerial zoning order issued in October.

The order, one of three for the West Don Lands, paves the way for housing construction and allows the province to bypass planning processes, including public consultations.

On Thursday, heavy equipment and a demolition crew appeared on the site and residents were informed by crew members that they were ordered to clear the site by March.

Demolition has begun on the Foundry buildings!! @fordnation has ignored every community voice demanding a stop to the demolition and even the letter from Toronto's Chief Planner asking for the Province to save the heritage buildings.

Friends of the Foundry, a newly formed group that advocates for local planning, is urging the government to work with the community to find an alternative to demolition and preserve the site.

According to the group, the Dominion Wheel and Foundries buildings were part of a complex that manufactured equipment for railways in the first half of the 20th century.

"The remaining warehouse, foundry building, office building and machine shop are among the few surviving remnants of the rich industrial heritage of the West Don Lands — the first industrial area in Toronto's history," the group told CBC News last week.

"The West Don Lands, Corktown and St. Lawrence neighbourhoods are where Toronto began and flourished and we have fought to ensure that important heritage resources like the Foundry are conserved and repurposed as a connection to that history."