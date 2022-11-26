It's time to lace 'em up, Toronto! City to open outdoor ice rinks starting Saturday

It's going to be a great weekend for Torontonians who love to lace up a pair of skates and hit an open-air ice rink.

Starting Saturday, 52 outdoor rinks will open over the next two weeks as part of the city's Welcome T.O. Winter program.

In a news release on Friday, the city said 38 outdoor ice rinks will open on Saturday and run until March 19, 2023. Fourteen more will open on Saturday, Dec. 3 and run until Feb. 26. Two locations, Dufferin Grove Park and Ledbury Park, will open when capital construction work is complete.

The city said outdoor rinks will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Permits and school bookings are available. Natural ice rinks will open in January, weather permitting.

At the rinks, Toronto residents will be able to take part in free public leisure skate, shinny, leisure figure skating and programs on how to skate and how to play hockey.

New features

New this year, the city said it will offer a ringette pilot program at six locations, increase opportunities for women to play shinny and introduce a mobile skate lending library at certain outdoor ice rinks.

The city, with the help of Desjardins Financial Group, will provide access to skates, helmets and skate aids through the skate lending library.

The mobile skate lending library will have: 150 skate aids, including two accessible skate aids; an additional 60 pairs of skates and 60 helmets; and a dedicated, customized van that will travel to different locations. More information is available here.

"We're pleased to support residents and families who are learning to skate, so they can enjoy a quintessential and beloved Canadian past time," Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said in the release.

As for ringette, which the city describes as an "exciting sport rapidly gaining popularity," equipment will be provided at select rinks in early December. The pilot program is open to residents six years of age and older. Ringette is a non-contact sport played on an ice rink with a ring and a straight stick.

To help grow and encourage women's participation and excellence in hockey, the city said it will increase the number of locations that offer dedicated time slots for women's shinny to 29.

Skaters are encouraged to check the status of their local rink here before heading out.

A skater laces up on a bench at Nathan Phillips Square on Dec. 1, 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC News)

In the release, Mayor John Tory said he encourages residents to enjoy the city's outdoor spaces this winter.

"This year, there are many exciting winter activities residents can enjoy, including skate trails, toboggan hills, outdoor rinks and much more. I welcome and encourage everyone to explore and experience Toronto's beautiful parks and recreational activities through the winter months," Tory said.

The following amenities will be open as part of Welcome T.O. Winter:

More than 1,500 parks.

28 toboggan hills in neighbourhoods.

54 artificial outdoor ice rinks and skate trails.

Seven snow loops for walking and snowshoeing at four of the city's golf courses.

Skiing and snowboarding at Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre, 4169 Bathurst St. (weather and snowfall dependent).

143 locations with park washrooms available through the winter months, including 52 park washrooms, 47 outdoor rink washrooms and 44 locations with portable toilets.

70 outdoor table tennis and 60 outdoor chess tables.

30 parks with outdoor fitness equipment and the archery range in E.T. Seton Park, 73 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

24 fire pits available for booking.

Outdoor sports courts, including 50 tennis courts with nets in place for winter tennis (snow is not cleared from courts).

Seven disc golf locations open year round.

Five outdoor bake ovens available for booking.

The 56th annual Cavalcade of Lights presented by Desjardins Financial Group will kick off at Nathan Philips Square on Saturday and run until Saturday, Jan. 7.

This Saturday, family-friendly special programming will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. A tree and Square lighting ceremony will take place at 8:30 p.m.