Toronto's 'Starboy' gets his wish and meets The Weeknd

After a photo of a young The Weeknd fan crying outside his cancelled Rogers Centre show captured the attention of the singer-songwriter last week, the six-year-old had a chance to meet his idol in person this week.

Phoenix Prince, six, and his father, Blake Prince — who calls his son "Starboy" — were among the thousands lined up on Friday when they were told the concert was cancelled just 30 minutes before it was set to begin amid a nationwide Rogers network outage.

It was at least the third time Prince had tried to go to a Weeknd concert — earlier dates had been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A passerby caught the moment on camera and posted it on Twitter, where The Weeknd himself (Torontonian Abel Tesfaye) promptly retweeted it. He asked: "Can someone please find him for me?"

can someone please find him for me? <a href="https://t.co/vWFFnZj6Rv">https://t.co/vWFFnZj6Rv</a> —@theweeknd

On Thursday, Phoenix not only got his wish, but was flown out by the musician to his show in Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Field.

"We are beyond thankful to Abel and his beautiful crew for their friendship, hospitality, generousity and for spending the day with Phoenix and I today," his dad, Blake Prince, wrote on Instagram.

"He will cherish this experience forever. Thank you a million times over."

Phoenix was all smiles as he met the star. He wore the same red blazer and black tie he'd picked out for the Toronto show — a nod to the Weeknd's look in his Blinding Lights music video.

Snaps shared on Instagram show the Weeknd signed the blazer, while Phoenix was also able to check out some of the star's sound equipment ahead of the show.

After their whirlwind week, the attention on social media, getting retweeted by the star and finally meeting him, Blake Prince wrote: "I wouldn't be able to put this last week into words if I tried."