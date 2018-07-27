Here's your guide to road and subway closures this weekend

Events, subway closures, street parties and routine maintenance could translate into extended time in traffic this weekend.

Commuters and revellers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination on this final weekend of July.

Festivals

Beaches International Jazz Festival

Queen Street East from Woodbine to Beech avenues will be closed three consecutive evenings from 6 p.m. to midnight, Thursday to Saturday.

On Sunday, the festival will be restricted to Woodbine Park from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with no road closures required; however, roads near the park are expected to be busy.

Ossfest

Ossington Avenue from Dundas to Queen streets will be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 3 a.m. Some local streets in the area will also be closed.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival is one of many events closing streets this weekend. (Bruce Reeve/CBC)

Pedestrian Sundays in Kensington Market

Parts of Kensington Avenue, Augusta Avenue, Baldwin Street and St. Andrew Street will be closed on Sunday from noon to 10:30 p.m.

Fusion of Taste Festival

Islington Avenue from Albion Road to Wardlaw Crescent will be closed from Sunday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 1 a.m.

Subway closures

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on Saturday and Sunday due to signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure. Wheel-Trans will be available at any station.

Parts of Line 1 will be closed this weekend for signal upgrades. (Mike Wise/CBC)

Roadwork

The intersection of Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive and a section of the O'Connor Bridge from Glenwood Crescent to Woodbine Avenue will be fully closed from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.