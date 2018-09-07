Here's what you need to know about this weekend's road closures and transit disruptions

People travelling around Toronto this weekend will have to navigate a slew of road closures and transit disruptions.

Here's what you can expect:

Festivals and food events

The Toronto International Film Festival has shut down a stretch of King Street West between Spadina and University avenues through Monday.

The closure will force all streetcars that travel along King — including the 503, 504, 514 and 304 — to divert around the festival. The busy 504 streetcar will run along Queen Street West during the disruption.

One block of John Street, between King Street West and Wellington Street West, will also be shut down to accommodate the TIFF festivities.

Also in downtown Toronto, the northbound lanes of Queen's Park Crescent East will be closed between College Street and Bloor Street West on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the Festival of Praise.

Farther east, the city will shut down two sections of road for the annual Cabbagetown Festival. Parliament Street from Gerrard Street East to Wellesley Street East and Carlton Street from Ontario Street to Exchange Lane will be closed Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.

In Etobicoke, Taste of the Kingsway will also shut down Bloor Street West from Prince Edward Drive North to Montgomery Road from noon Friday until midnight on Sunday.

A section of King Street will be home to TIFF's annual pedestrian-only street festival through Monday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

GO train and UP Express

Metrolinx will also begin a series of what it calls major infrastructure upgrades this weekend.

To accommodate the work, the UP Express will run every half hour, instead of its usual 15-minute interval.

Service on the Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West lines will operate hourly.

Lakeshore West GO trains will also not serve stations west of Long Branch, meaning that riders travelling to and from the Exhibition stop will have to transfer at Union Station.

Metrolinx is advising riders who normally use the Mimico GO station to board at Long Branch or take the TTC as an alternative. The transit agency says those riders can expect their commutes to take an extra 10 to 15 minutes.

GO train service will be disrupted along the Lakeshore lines in both directions this weekend. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Road races

Three separate 5K runs will also cause road closures this weekend.

On Saturday, the Toronto 5K for Sick Kids Hospital Foundation will shut down a large square block in midtown Toronto, bounded by St. Clair Avenue West, Christie Street, Davenport Road and Russell Hill Road and Boulton Drive. The race will run from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

On Sunday, the Bang and Olufsen Yorkville 5K and Canadian 5K Road Race Championships will also cause closures in the area around Queen's Park.

Roads will be closed between Davenport Road to the north; University Avenue, Queen's Park and Avenue Road to the west; Dundas Street West to the south and Bay Street to the east on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.