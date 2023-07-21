Here are the major road closures and transit disruptions in Toronto this weekend

Several major roads will be closed and transit lines disrupted in Toronto this weekend due to special events, construction and repair work.

Street festivals, a triathlon and critical construction projects will result in road closures and restrictions Saturday and Sunday, the city said in an email Friday.

"Those who need to travel near road closures should plan their travel in advance, allow for extra time, consider taking public transit or other travel methods such as walking or cycling, and follow signage around the work zone to keep everyone safe," the city said.

The following roads will be closed this weekend for special events:

Eglinton Avenue West between Elmsthorpe Avenue to Russell Hill Road will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday for the Dream Wheels on Eglinton vintage car show.

Albion Road, from Islington Avenue to Thistle Down Boulevard, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday for the 14th Annual Fusion of Taste Festival.

Bathurst Street from Laurelcrest Avenue to Wilson Avenue will be closed all day Saturday and Sunday for the Fun Philippines Toronto Street Festival.

Ossington Avenue, from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West, will be closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday, until 4 a.m. on Sunday for OssFest.

All eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from the Humber River to the Don Valley Parkway from 2 a.m. to noon on Sunday for the Toronto Triathlon Festival. The northbound lanes of the DVP will also be closed from the Gardiner to Eglinton Avenue East during that time.

Yonge Street, between Dundas Street and Queen Street West, and Dundas Square, from Yonge Street to O'Keefe Lane, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday for Youth Day 2023.

McLevin Avenue, from Sewells Road to Neilson Road, and Neilson Road, from McLevin Avenue to Finch Avenue East, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday for the Junior Carnival Parade.

The Junior Carnival Parade, taking place Saturday in Scarborough, will see parts of McLevin Avenue closed for the event. (Chris Mulligan/CBC)

The following roads will be closed this weekend for construction projects:

Richmond Street from Portland Street to Bathurst Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday for the safe use of a crane.

Weston Road at Park Street will be reduced to one southbound lane between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday for the safe use of a crane.

Wellesley Street West, from Bay Street to Queen's Park Crescent East, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday for the safe use of a crane.

The following major transit lines will see restrictions this weekend:

TTC subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between St. George and Broadview stations won't start until noon on Sunday due to Prince Edward Viaduct Beam construction. Line 2 shuttle buses will operate, stopping at all subway stations along the route. Bay and Sherbourne stations will be closed during this time. All other subway stations will remain open.

Lakeshore East GO rail service will be temporarily suspended from Friday at 9 p.m. until end of service on Sunday for construction work on the line's expansion and for work to prepare for the Ontario Line subway. GO shuttle buses will replace train service between the Durham College Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, and Pickering GO stations and the Union Station bus terminal.

More information on road closures can be found here. More information on TTC service can be found here.