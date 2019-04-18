Here are the road closures for your Easter long weekend
Easter and sporting events mean closures throughout the city
Toronto commuters will have to plan ahead this Easter weekend, as many areas of the city will have road closures.
Downtown closures
Carlton Street's south curb lane will be closed from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street starting at 6 p.m. on Friday until Saturday at 5 p.m.
Beach closures
Due to the Toronto Beach Lions Easter Parade, Queen Street East between Fallingbrook Road and Woodbine Avenue as well as Nursewood Road between Queen Street East and 24 Nursewood Road will be subject to full and rolling road closures from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Woodbine Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard East will also be closed from Queen Street East to Coxwell Avenue from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m
The Kingsway closures
Jackson Avenue will be closed from Bloor Street West to the first laneway north of Bloor Street West on Saturday, April 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Parking
Toronto's Parking Enforcement Unit will not be enforcing the following on-street parking bylaws on Friday, Sunday and Monday.
• Pay-and-Display/Metered Areas.
• Rush-Hour Routes.
• Posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations.
All other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced.
For more information about road closures, visit the city of Toronto website.