Here are the road closures for your Easter long weekend

Toronto commuters will have to plan ahead this Easter weekend, as many areas of the city will have road closures.

Downtown closures

Fans cheering for the Toronto Raptors outside Scotiabank Arena. (John Rieti/CBC) Bremner Boulevard will be closed from Lakeshore Boulevard West to the east side of 25 York Street for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors tailgates and viewing parties. The area will be closed off on Friday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Carlton Street's south curb lane will be closed from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street starting at 6 p.m. on Friday until Saturday at 5 p.m.

People dressed in costume take part in the St. Francis of Assisi Good Friday procession in Little Italy, in Toronto on April 3, 2015. Holy Week recognizes the crucifixion, death and entombment of Jesus Christ before Easter Sunday. (Bruce Reeve/CBC) A portion of College Street and Dundas Street West between Bathurst Street and Ossington Avenue, will be closed on Friday, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday for Good Friday procession.

Beach closures

Due to the Toronto Beach Lions Easter Parade, Queen Street East between Fallingbrook Road and Woodbine Avenue as well as Nursewood Road between Queen Street East and 24 Nursewood Road will be subject to full and rolling road closures from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Woodbine Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard East will also be closed from Queen Street East to Coxwell Avenue from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m

The Kingsway closures

Jackson Avenue will be closed from Bloor Street West to the first laneway north of Bloor Street West on Saturday, April 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parking

Toronto's Parking Enforcement Unit will not be enforcing the following on-street parking bylaws on Friday, Sunday and Monday.



• Pay-and-Display/Metered Areas.

• Rush-Hour Routes.

• Posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations.



All other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced.

For more information about road closures, visit the city of Toronto website.