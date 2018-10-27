Expect snowfall in the GTA this weekend

The GTA is getting a taste of snow this weekend — ​but it's not sticking around for long.

A bit of snow was in the air in Toronto Saturday morning, stopping around 9:30 a.m., said Environment Canada meteorologist David Rodgers.

But the white stuff didn't stay on the ground in the city, ​although places like Caledon and Arthur may have seen a centimetre or two on the roads, Rodgers said.

Rain will turn to snow again Saturday evening and keep falling into the morning, he added.

Woke up to some snow ❄️ this morning in Toronto. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winteriscoming?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winteriscoming</a> <a href="https://t.co/V4R4Ibl3oP">pic.twitter.com/V4R4Ibl3oP</a> —@Flynner99

But with temperatures above freezing, you likely won't see much on the roads or in downtown Toronto where it's warmer.

Places north of the city, including Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham, have two centimetres of snow in the forecast Saturday night, as do areas like Pickering and Oshawa.

Northwest of the city, including Orangeville and Caledon, have two to four centimetres of snow in the forecast.

This will be the most snow the GTA has seen so far this season, Rodgers said, but most of that snow will likely melt by the end of Sunday.

First day of Snow in Toronto <br>🇨🇦CANADA ❤ <a href="https://t.co/yiG6vBR6Il">pic.twitter.com/yiG6vBR6Il</a> —@biba7nb

Dry trick-or-treating

The Toronto forecast is "pretty mild" over the coming week, Rodger said, and any further precipitation will just be rain.

But there's good news for Halloween-lovers.

While the forecast for next week is dreary, it looks like the prime trick-or-treating window on Wednesday evening will be dry, he said.