'They killed a dream': Parents of music journalist speak as his accused killers go on trial in Toronto

The parents of a young man brutally murdered in 2015 told reporters in Toronto Friday that a dream died the night he was killed, and they hope no one else will ever have to go through a similar experience.

Hassan and Magda Noureddine travelled from Ottawa for the trial of three men accused of killing of their son, Zaher (Zack) Noureddine.

William Cummins, 32, Matthew Moreira, 34, and Patrick Smith, 28, were arrested in April 2016 and are charged with first-degree murder. Their trial started Monday.

"It very rough. It's very, very rough," Magda Noureddine told CBC News. "Zack was my best friend. He's not only my son, he's my best friend."

Noureddine studied journalism at Algonquin College in Ottawa before moving to Toronto where he worked as a music journalist and photographer.

The 25-year-old was fatally injured outside the St. Louis Bar and Grill on Yonge Street on Dec. 30, 2015.

Police said Noureddine was leaving a bar with some friends when they got into a fight with another group of men.

Noureddine was severely beaten and was taken to a trauma centre were he died hours later.

His mother said mere weeks before her son was killed he visited his parents for Thanksgiving and told them he was signing up to be an organ donor.

"I said, 'No, don't talk about it because you know I don't want to hear it.' He said, 'No, mom, I want it,'" she told CBC News.

His organs were donated to seven people, his parents say.

"All his friends loved him, and he loved all his friends. I don't see they only killed Zack, they killed us too," his mother said as she broke down in tears.

Zaher 'Zack' Noureddine was beaten outside a restaurant on Yonge Street in Toronto shortly after midnight on Dec. 30, 2015. He died in hospital. (Facebook)

Noureddine's father says the thing he wants most out of his son's death is to raise awareness and to prevent what happened to his son from happening to anyone else.

"They killed a dream. Lots of people were affected by his death. We don't want those people to do the same thing again," Hassan Noureddine said.

The trial continues Monday.