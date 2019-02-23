Toronto told to brace for 'major' windstorm on Sunday

A major windstorm is headed our way on Sunday and Environment Canada says the blustery weather could bring gusts strong enough to blow shingles off roofs.

Power outages could result from the strong winds expected, the federal weather agency said.

In a special weather statement issued early Saturday, Environment Canada said "damaging" westerly winds, with frequent gusts of 90 to 110 kilometres an hour, are expected on Sunday morning as a cold front sweeps over the city.

Very strong winds will continue through Sunday night and gradually ease on Monday.

Between 2 and 5 cm of snow in forecast

Snow in the form of flurries is expected on Sunday afternoon as well, with Toronto forecast to receive between two to five centimetres by Monday morning.

The mix of wind and snow could mean blowing snow.

"Any fresh snow that falls will be whipped up by the very strong winds, creating whiteout conditions in blowing snow at times," Environment Canada says.

Travel could be hazardous if visibility is suddenly and significantly reduced, the federal weather agency said.

Environment Canada said it might issue wind warnings to ensure Toronto residents are ready for the storm.

Areas near the Great Lakes are forecast to experience the strongest winds. A few gusts may reach 120 kilometres per hour near the east end of Lake Erie and over Prince Edward County near Lake Ontario.