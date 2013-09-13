'Last taste' of summer coming to Toronto Tuesday with high of 28 C

Don't put away your summer clothes just yet — Tuesday's forecast is calling for a high of 28 C in Toronto, but feeling more like 38 C with the humidex.

Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimball called this the city's "last taste of summer" before a cold front sets in on Wednesday. You'll likely want to pack an umbrella though, with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm in the forecast.

The average high for this time of year is 17 C, said Kimball, and Tuesday's forecast is calling for temperatures 11 C above that.

That's just short of a record-breaking high. The record for Toronto was set at 29.5 C back in 2002.

Though it was 27 C just last Wednesday, recent drops in temperature do make Tuesday's weather a little unusual, Kimball said.

The summery weather is not expected to stick around for very long. Wednesday's high is a more seasonal 17 C, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will keep dropping as the week progresses, the weather agency says. Thursday's high is 15 C, and Friday's high is 13 C.

Showers are also expected to continue through Wednesday and Thursday, Kimball said.